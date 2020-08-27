BPKS distributes nutrition supports to children with disabilities

Bangladesh Protibandhi Kallyan Somity (BPKS) in partnership with the Swiss government provided nutrition supports to children with disabilities (CWDs) of Covid-19 affected poor families at city's BPKS Complex on Tuesday. -AA



Bangladesh Protibandhi Kallyan Somity (BPKS) in partnership with the Swiss government provided nutrition supports to children with disabilities (CWDs) of Covid-19 affected poor families at BPKS Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.







A total of 30 CWDs received around two month's nutrition support at the BPKS complex. 70 more CWDs from both Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation will receive the nutrition supports from BPKS on 26 & 27 August at the different locations of Dhaka. The nutrition package includes milk, feeder for babies, Horlicks, rice, lentil, oil, hand sanitizer, and soap.





Abdus Sattar Dulal, UN Disability Rights Champion, and Executive Director of BPKS and representative of Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, Rifat Ferdous, Assistant Commissioner & Executive Magistrate, Dhaka Cantonment Revenue Circle together distributed the nutrition supports to the CWDs.





