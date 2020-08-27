Editors' Council worried over cases against journalists



Editors' Council has expressed worries about cases filed against different journalists in some parts of the country. These cases were filed under the Digital Security Act. Editors' Council has urged the authorities concerned to make necessary amendments to this law with immediate effect so that journalists can work without fear and impediments.





Naem Nizam, General Secretary of Editors' Council said in a statement issued on Monday that the newspaper industry is facing an uncertain period due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The number of readers and circulation of most of the newspapers have gone down. Advertisements have decreased too.





However, most of the newspapers are still in publication and rendering updated information to the readers without interruptions. The statement of Editors' Council says that newspapers belong to the service sector in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, no special support or cooperation was received from any corner to sustain the newspapers of the country. Newspapers submitted some demands to the government but there has been yet no constructive response.





The statement further says that journalists have been working putting their own lives at risk under the circumstances worsened by Covid 19. Journalists are facing threats over some of their reports which hinder the flow of authentic information and establishment of good governance and justice in the country. For this reason it is essential to rectify certain portions of the Digital Security Act without delay to ensure the safety of journalists, according to Editors' Council.





Editors' Council called upon all readers, advertisers, agents and hawkers to stand by journalists and newspapers in the prevailing situation.



