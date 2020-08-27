Presumed raped, killed; rescued alive after a month



A missing schoolgirl who was said to be gang-raped and murdered has been found in good health and married to her alleged boyfriend in Narayanganj's Sadar, much to the locals' surprise.





The incident took an interesting turn as three people who were previously arrested after being accused of the reported rape and murder have also confessed to committing the crime under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure while being in the police custody.





The incident questions the integrity of the investigation and we have formed a three member probe committee led by ASP Jayed Parvej Chowdhury to look into the matter, confirmed Jayedul Islam, superintendent of police, Narayanganj. The family sources of the accused people alleged that the arrestees were tortured by the police officers of Sadar police station to confess to the crime. They also claimed that they were forced to bribe at least Tk47,000 to SI Shamim Hossain, an investigation officer of the case to ensure the well being of the arrestees.





Earlier, acting on cases filed by the girl's parents on July 17, police arrested three people, Abdullah, the girl's alleged boyfriend, Rakib, his friend and a certain boatman Khalil in connection to the reported abduction. They confessed to their crimes before the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on August 9. However, the incident took a remarkable turn when the girl was found in good health and married with her alleged former boyfriend on August 23. After being questioned by the police, she said she took off with her then-boyfriend Iqbal Pandit to marry him and remained absconding since then.





The prime suspect of the case Abdullah with whom she was last seen on July 4 had, however, no knowledge of her intentions that day, proving him innocent along with the two other suspects.





A revision has been filed with the High Court that challenges the accuracy, legality and rationality of proceedings of an abduction case filed in Narayanganj Sadar Model police station. Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the revision on Tuesday on behalf of five other Supreme Court lawyers Md Asad Uddin, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Md Ashraful Islam, Md Al Reza Amir and Md Misbah Uddin.







The revision also seeks directives from the High Court on concerned offices to summon the documents of the case so that they may be examined., advocate Shishir confirmed. Following a case filed in Narayanganj Sadar Model police station for the abduction of a teenage girl, police arrested three suspects and sent them to jail. The trio gave confessional statements that they dumped the teenage girl's dead body in the Shitalakha river after raping and murdering her.





However, the girl's safe return home on August 23 immediately invalidated the confessional statements and raised questions about how the false confessions of rape and murder were obtained. The girl Jisa Moni, 15, is currently in the custody of the Narayanganj Sadar Model police station. The magistrate, the superintendent of police, the officers in charge of Narayanganj Sadar Model police station, the investigation officer of the case, plaintiff Jahangir Hossain (father of abducted teen girl) and the three accused Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil were all made respondents to the revision.







According to media reports, on August 23, Ikbal Hossain, a man having an affair with Jisa Moni called her family and informed them that she was alive and living with him. Ikbal also asked for some money from the girl's parents to pay rent. He was arrested shortly after.







The court recorded the statement from Jisa Moni on August 24, sending Ikbal to jail. Jisa Moni had gone missing on July 4. Following the arrests of Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil in connection to her disappearance, Narayanganj Sadar Model police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamim Al Mamun said that she was murdered and her body was dumped into the Shitalakshya River.





"We located Rakib (autorickshaw driver) after finding his number from the call list on the girl's mother's phone. Abdullah used to contact the girl through Rakib's phone," he said. "On the afternoon of July 4, Jisa and Abdullah went on a tour in Rakib's auto rickshaw to different parts of Bandar upazila. In the evening they hired a boat from the number five ghat of the dock and the girl was raped on the vessel by Abdullah and the boatman Khalilur."







"When the girl threatened the men that she would make a complaint regarding her rape, Abdullah and Khalilur strangled her to death and dumped her body in the Shitalakshya river around 9pm," added the SI.



--- Manir Hossain, Narayanganj

