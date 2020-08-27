BSCIC distributes Tk 1.31b from stimulus package



Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has informed that Taka 1.31 billion has so far been disbursed under the supervision of the district SME loan distribution monitoring committee from the government stimulus package for the cottage, micro, small and medium Enterprises (CMSMEs).







According to the loan administrative division of BSCIC, under the supervision of SME loan disbursement monitoring committee in different districts in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Chattogram regional offices of BSCIC, the money was distributed among 702 cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises, said an Industries Ministry press release issued on Wednesday, reports BSS.







The recipients include 48 women and 654 male entrepreneurs. Loan disbursement monitoring committee has been formed for ensuring smooth implementation of loan disbursement activities as per the directives of the Prime Minister to recoup losses in the industries sector caused by the covid-19 outbreak.



The committee has been asked to take necessary steps so that entrepreneurs can collect their loan without any hassle under the stimulus package.









