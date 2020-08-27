Indian artiste Sharoni's song released in Bangladesh





RabindraSangeet 'SokhiBhabnaKahare Bole' sung by SharoniPoddar, a vocalist from Kolkata band The Milliputs, was released from Bangladesh. The music of the song has been arranged by Farhad. A music video of the song, produced by Devmalya De Ratul, has been released on Ajob Records' YouTube channel. Child artist ChitriniDutta Roy took part as a model in the video. This song released from Ajob Records will now be available to listeners in Bangladesh on Swadhin Music, GP Music, Splash and Vibe.Regarding the release of this song, Sharoni said, "Rabi Thakur's song is the song of my life. I usually sing folk songs with the band. However, the desire to sing Rabi Thakur's songs from has come up from a favorite place in my mind. This time is the manifestation of that desire. Farhad has arranged very beautiful music. My first song was released from Ajob Records in 2016. So I hope the audience will like this effort of ours."





