Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Tenet' screening





Hollywood star Tom Cruise posted a video of himself at a preview screening of Christopher Nolan's new film, 'Tenet', in London. Cruise expressed his excitement to return to the theatre and when asked what he thought of the film, he said, "I loved it!"In a video shared on his Instagram page, Cruise is seen braving the London rain and going to the theatre in a car. "How does that happen? I am wearing a mask," he says in the clip. He is also seen waving to fans outside.As Cruise reaches the theatre, he poses outside a giant hoarding of Tenet and says, "Here we are, back to the movies!" He is then seen applauding as the film plays, as a masked man that looked like his 'Mission: Impossible 7' director Christopher McQuarrie sits next to him. Before leaving, he tells his fellow moviegoers, "Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody!" On being asked what he thought of the film, he says, "I loved it!""Big movie.Big screen. Loved it," Cruise captioned his video, which has been viewed more than 7,00,000 times on Instagram.





Leave Your Comments