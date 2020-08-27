Akshay meets Grylls in the new episode of 'Into the Wild'





The special episode of Bear Grylls' Into the Wild, featuring actor Akshay Kumar as a guest, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+."You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild," Akshay wrote on Twitter, sharing a teaser for the episode, which sees the actor and the host in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.Akshay Kumar responded to a Bear Grylls' post saying, "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary,"The two praised each other's abilities while Grylls' called Akshay a 'mad adventure buddy'.Grylls' has hosted world superstars and even political leaders through his survival shows. He even had president Barrack Obama in "Running Wild with Bear Grylls".In the show, Grylls takes the stars on 48-hour journey where the duo faceinhospitalable conditions.This is not a new scene for Akshay Kumar as he's previously been part of survival reality shows and is credited for doing his stunts without a double.

Leave Your Comments