Adhora's new poem 'Ratrironga 1920'



Promising lyricist and poet of present generation Adhora Jahan has written a poem titled 'Ratrironga 1920' to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After reciting the poem by her, Adhora has released it on her YouTube channel, Adhora's Creation. Its background music was also composed by Adhora.







After releasing the poem, Adhora is getting positive response from all.While talking about the poem Adhora said, "71, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh - these three words are a garland of common flowers to me. To pay the highest tribute to Bangabandhu, I have written the poem. Later I have recited the poem with emotion and love. The listeners who heard my recitation of the poem they appreciated me. I am a small person. It is my level best effort to pay tribute to Bangabandhu as a person."





Few days ago, Adhora Jahan written Samoyik Durottwer Pongtimala was released on YouTube channel where popular singer Robi Chowdhury lent his vocal with her.From last week, Adhora coordinated and hosted a show titled 'Unnoyone Role Model Bangladesh' on Desh TV, she also said.



