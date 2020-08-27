Chamok Tara to come with 'The Chamok'



Promising actress Chamok Tara has actively presence in theatre, TV and films. Besides acting, she is also studying BBA. This time she is going to attach with other profession. With her mother's interest, she is going to attach with females' fashion world. She has taken necessary preparation in this regard. She has given name of her online collections of women's wears, 'The Chamok'.





On September 2, Chamok Tara's younger sister Nusrat Ratri's birthday. To make the day memorable, she has decided to launch her online business on that day.While talking about to attach with online business besides acting Chamok Tara said, "With my mother's keen interest I am going to launch it. My mother believes in case of fashion I have good sense. Therefore, I am studying BBA. So, I want to establish the brand among the buyers. Now my sister Ratri and I will work as model for The Chamok."





Recently Chamok Tara performed as model in music video of Moon's song "Zero Figure". During corona she will return to acting through Jewel's drama serial 'Sondhya Parer Jibon'. She enlightened the theatre plays 'Jonomanko','Kalratri', 'Gunjan Bibir Pala', 'Beder Meye' and 'Rokto Chosha' by her acting. Mohollar Bhai was her acted first TV play. Mukul Netrobedi's 'Maa Baba Sontan' was Chamok-starrer her first film.She also acted in films 'Mastan O Police', 'Desh Aamar', 'Priyar Jonno Morte Pari' and 'Chotpoti'.

