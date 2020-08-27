Curtain falls on 'Studio X Rock with Zohad'



'Studio X for Men', International Styling products, and Zohad, lead vocalist of the popular rock band 'Nemesis', has recently featured 28 people in a video, closing its curtains on 'Studio X for Men Rock with Zohad'.





The initiative that aimed to give a platform of style to men while bringing the delight and entertainment of music, had 100+ participants who submitted jamming videos of the song 'Kobe' by Nemesis. 28 of them won the unique opportunity of jamming with rock icon, Zohad, and later featured in a video published through Facebook.





Commenting on the overall experience of the unique collaboration, Zohad stated, "The job that 'Studio X for Men' has done is really commendable. This was not an easy process at all. Going through 100+ submissions, compiling, audio mixing, and standardizing the videos took a lot of effort". All their efforts gave me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and experience the musical talent they have within themselves."





Allen Eric, the Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh stated, "We always want to do something new for our consumers. The initiative aimed to give a platform of style to men bringing the delight and entertainment of music through our unique collaboration of Studio X for Men Rock with Zohad."

