Shadman ready to back after surgery

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal seen at an individual training session on Wednesday at SBNS in Mirpur ahead of the forthcoming Lanka tour. -Collected



Bangladesh Test opener Shadman Islam Anik felt he regained his full fitness following his surgery on his injured finger, which kept him away from cricket for sometimes.





He said he is now ready to return to the cricket field after regaining the strength.





"After returning to the ground for individual training, I was scared whether I would be able to bat in cricket ball. But later when I started batting, I found that there is no pain. And gradually I got all the strength to bat," Shadman said in the capital on Wednesday after his practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.







"There is a series in the coming days and domestic cricket also may start. So I am prepared to play cricket again. I felt good and fit now," he added.





Shadman Islam Anik had to undergo an operation table in Australia to heal his finger. Just before the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus was imposed, he returned to the country and started his rehab as per the physician's advice.





"It's really tough staying at home all the time. I keep telling myself that I could not play due to my injury even if the situation was normal. I'm watching my batting clips to boost myself. I did batting shadow once the rehab was completed" said Shadman Islam.





Shadman made his Test debut against West Indies in 2018 in which he showed his panache to occupy the crease for a long time, a quality what a Test opener should have. The selectors however kept him in their radar due to this quality.





"I am trying to correct my mistakes so that I can improve my technique. I am also watching important cricket matches of earlier periods to boost my technique," he remarked.







Leave Your Comments