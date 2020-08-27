Former BNP MP refutes abduction charges against son



Sardar Shakhawat Hussain Bokul, former BNP lawmaker from Narsingdi, has denied the allegations against his son of kidnapping an Indian woman in London, claiming that the two were in fact married to each other.





The Indian media reported that the BNP leader's son, identified only as Nafees, had been implicated in a case over the abduction of the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman. Nafees had allegedly befriended the girl and kidnapped her, according to an FIR registered by India's National Investigation Agency, reports bdnews24.com. But Shakhawat refuted the allegation, dismissing it as 'baseless' and 'malicious'. "The allegation is completely false; the information published in the Indian media is untrue, baseless and malicious," he said on Wednesday.





"My son was a student at the University College London or UCL in the UK, one of the best universities in the world. He successfully completed his master's there. Both my son and daughter-in-law studied there and tied the knot willingly. Birmingham police are aware of the fact."





"The girl completed her masters from the same university with distinction. She proposed to my son in her right senses without any duress. Her family travelled to Dhaka and met their daughter several times at our place."





The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is aware of the incident and the authorities have spoken to his daughter in law, according to Shakhawat.





The National Investigating Agency in India registered an FIR in connection with a case relating to the abduction of a girl from Chennai in London, news broadcaster Times Now reported.





The case was initially registered by the Chennai Crime branch in May this year on the complaint of a Chennai-based businessman who alleged that his daughter, who was studying in London, was abducted by a group of Bangladeshi nationals.





Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has also been named in the case.





The NIA later took over the investigation on the Union Home Ministry's orders.





The father alleged that she was radicalised and was also forced to convert to Islam.





The NIA is looking into any possible role of an organised Bangladeshi group, suspected to have links with Naik, in the abduction.





The accused have reportedly been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including conspiracy, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, trafficking and sexual exploitation along with wrongful confinement, extortion attempt, and death threats.





The girl, who went to London for higher studies, allegedly fell into the trap of the gang, which is very active there.







