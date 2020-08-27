bdnews editor gets anticipatory bail



The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi for eight months in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission- ACC for allegedly accumulating wealth illegally.





A bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order after hearing a bail petition on Wednesday.





Advocate Abdur Matin Khashru stood for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC. ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar filed the case on July 30 this year. According to the case statement, Khalidi has got Tk 42 crore in different bank accounts which have no legal source.

