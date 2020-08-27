Nigeria releases commemorative stamps marking 'Mujib Year' today



Nigerian postal service will release a commemorative stamp celebrating the 'Mujib Year' marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.





Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama along with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr A K Abul Momen will jointly unveil the commemorative stamps at a virtual platform, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday, reports BSS.





Bangladesh mission in Nigerian capital Abuja will organise the virtual stamp releasing ceremony at 12 pm Nigerian time and 5 pm Dhaka time on Thursday. State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen, Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria M Shameem Ahsan and Nigerian postal service director general Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi along with Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Nigeria will also join the ceremony.

