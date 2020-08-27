BSMMU research on plasma therapy gets int'l acclamation



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's (BSMMU) research on efficiency and safety of convalescent plasma (CP) therapy in treating Covid-19 patients has earned international recognition as it made its place in the renowned science journal 'Nature'.





Authorities of the Nature interviewed principal investigator on the ongoing research about CP therapy and Chairman of BSMMU's Pharmacology Department Professor Mohammad Sayedur Rahman and research team spokesperson Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury and quoted Dr Chowdhury in different observations on the research in the journal, said a press release of the BSMMU.





The journal authorities took opinions of only two research teams globally, and one of those teams was from the BSMMU. Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using for people with severe coronavirus disease. No drug has been proved to be safe and effective for treating COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved any drugs specifically to treat people with COVID-19.





But, people who've recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies - proteins the body uses to fight off infections - to the disease in their blood. The blood from people who've recovered is called convalescent plasma. Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood.





Researchers hope that convalescent plasma can be given to people with severe COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus. It also might help keep people who are moderately ill from becoming more ill and experiencing COVID-19 complications.





If you've had COVID-19 and recovered from it, consider donating blood through the American Red Cross or your local donation center. Either can provide information about the donation process.











