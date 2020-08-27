Tazia procession banned on Ashura day



Police have banned Tazia procession to be observed on August 30 in Dhaka metropolitan area due to coronavirus pandemic. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the matter on Wednesday by a press release signed by its Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam. Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors in compliance with all health rules and maintaining social distancing.







DMP also banned the use of sharp weapons and firecrackers during this religious ceremony. Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).





On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's soldiers in the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

