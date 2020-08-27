Overall flood situation keeps improving

New areas in Paikgachha of Khulna are getting flooded everyday due to tidal surge. The photo was taken on Tuesday. -AA



The overall flood situation improved on Wednesday across the country, except in the Ganges basin, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre- FFWC.





The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Padma rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges River is in steady state and it would remain stable in the next 72 hours, the FFWC said in a bulletin yesterday morning.





Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country's north-eastern region are also in falling trend and it may continue to recede in the next 24 hours. The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts would improve in the next 24 hours. Of the total 101 river points monitored in the country, water levels went up at 24 stations, while came down at 72 stations and remained stable at five points.





The water is flowing above the danger level at only two points in the country, said the FFWC. The water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may steadily fall during the next 7 days, said the latest flood outlook of the FFWC issued on Tuesday.





Water level at Elasin station in Tangail is falling and flood situation in Tangail may last till August 28 next. During the next 10 days, there is no significant probability of flooding at other stations of Brahmaputra basin.





The flood outlook predicted that the Ganges-Padma river system would remain steady, while water level at Goalondo station in Rajbari district, Bhagyakul station in Munshiganj and Sureshwar station in Shariatpur district may continue to fall during the next seven days.





Rivers around the Dhaka city may continue to rise. Lakhya River at Narayanganj, Turag River at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari River at Rekabi Bazar may remain steady.





The water level of many rivers in the Ganges basin receded at some points and remained steady at few points today due to dwindling of the onrush of hilly water from upstream.







Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels declined at 17 points, while increased at 10 points and remained stable at three points.





Bangladesh Water Development Board recorded falling and steady trends in many rivers, including Modananda, Ganges, Padma and some of the downstream rivers and tributaries, of the Ganges basin on Wednesday.







The water level of the Ganges River remained steady at Pankha, Rajshahi and Talbaria points, while went up by one centimeter (cm) at Hardinge Bridge point at 9 in the morning.





However, the Ganges River was still flowing 165 cm, 183 cm, 109 cm and 77 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively.





The water level of the Padma River declined by five cm further at Goalundo point, and the river was flowing 13 cm above the danger level at the point yesterday morning.





The Korotoa River water level went up by 10 cm at Chak Rahimpur point further, while receded by two cm at Bogura point, and the river was flowing 263 cm and 358 cm below the danger mark at the two points respectively.





Besides, a falling trend of water levels was recorded at three points of the Jamuna River on Wednesday. The water level receded by 18 cm at Sariakandi point in Bogura, 12 cm at Kazipur point in Sirajganj and 16 cm at Sirajganj point.





The Gur River was flowing 35 cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with a further five-cm fall, while the Atrai River was flowing six cm above the danger mark at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with a seven-cm fall further yesterday morning.





