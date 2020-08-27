National Poet Nazrul’s 44th death anniversary today



The 44th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be observed in the country today (August 27) in a befitting manner.





The poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in the city on August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976. The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central mosque.







Different political parties, socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day, reports BSS.





Kazi Nazrul was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher.





The nation got inspirations from Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggles.





Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or NazrulSangeet.





After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.







