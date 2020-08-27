Six-Point demand brain child of Bangabandhu: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed a program at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Wednesday marking the Historic Six-Point Demand Day. She joined it from her official residence Gano Bhaban through video conference. -AA



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the historic Six-Point Demand was the outcome of sole thought of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





She was addressing a prize-distribution ceremony of an online quiz competition marking the Historic Six-Point Demand Day on Wednesday. The premier joined it from her official residence Gano Bhaban through video conference. Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration national implementation committee organized the ceremony at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.





Sheikh Hasian said, ''Many people want to say many things about the formulation of the Six-Point Demand. But, I know personally that it was the outcome of the sole thought of Bangabandhu.'' The Prime Minister recalled that Mohammad Hanif (ex-Dhaka city mayor) knew the fact as he had typed the Six-Point Demand when he was a personal assistant of Bangabandhu in the Alfa Insurance Company in which Bangabandhu joined in 1960 to mainly maintain communication with his party leaders and activists.





Sheikh Hasina went on to add that ''Bangabandhu always used to write down what he thought and used to give Hanif to type those. And only Hanif knew that the Six-Point Demand was coming out from the sole thought of Bangabandhu as he had typed it. No one else knew that.''





''During the Indo-Pak war in 1965, the people of East Bengal or East Pakistan remained totally unprotected as there was no importance to the central government of Pakistan for protecting this region. So, Bangabandhu took the decision to formulate the Six-Point Demand,'' she further added.





Sheikh Hasina, who is also the chief of ruling Awami League, said, ''Bangabandhu raised the issues of disparity and deprivation time and again and struggled against it and we earned independence marching alone the way of his struggles. Bangabandhu tried to place the Six-Point Demand in Lahore conference on February 5 in 1966, but he was barred from doing that.'' The premier said the Six-Point Demand that had proposed to give self-autonomy to every province of Pakistan was adopted at the working committee of the Awami League and subsequently passed by the party's national congress.





She mentioned that Bangabandhu later took initiatives to publicise the Six-Point Demand across the country and started holding meetings one after another.





''Bangabandhu returned to Dhaka after staging the last meeting at Adamjinagar, Narayanganj on Six-Point Demand, police arrested him from her Dhanmondi residence. Not only Bangabandhu, many party leaders were picked up by the police, and protesting it, the people launched a massive movement across the country,'' she added.





The Prime Minister said Bangbandhu declared the historic Six-Point Demand which had appeared before the Bangalees as their demand of freedom at that time and they had taken it as a right to live.





The theme song of the "Mujib Borsho" and a documentary on the Six-Point-Demand (Charter of Freedom of the Bangalee) which was announced by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on June 7 in 1966, were screened on the occasion.





