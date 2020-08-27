Global Covid-19 deaths hit 820,180





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 820,180 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.





At least 23,950,580 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,340,900 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Tuesday, 6,169 new deaths and 249,893 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new fatalities were Brazil with 1,271 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,132 and India with 1,059.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 178,524 deaths from 5,779,395 cases. At least 2,053,699 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 116,580 deaths from 3,669,995 cases, Mexico with 61,450 deaths from 568,621 cases, India with 59,449 deaths from 3,234,474 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,449 deaths from 327,798 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 85, Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 84,996 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,015 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 264,009 deaths from 6,870,822 cases, Europe 213,747 deaths from 3,794,310 infections, and the United States and Canada 187,650 deaths from 5,905,364 cases.





Asia has reported 90,835 deaths from 4,713,006 cases, the Middle East 35,078 deaths from 1,434,459 cases, Africa 28,274 deaths from 1,204,600 cases, and Oceania 587 deaths from 28,026 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

Leave Your Comments