Floating body of elderly woman recovered, 3 arrested

Police have recovered the body of an elderly woman floating in floodwater in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Three people including the victim’s son and his wife have been arrested in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Fulbanu Khatun (83), wife of Alabox, a resident of Joydharkandi village under Pakshimul union of the upazila. She was missing for four days. On information, Sarail police recovered the body from a haor adjacent to Joydharkandi village on Wednesday morning.

Contacted, AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “The deceased was missing for three days. The body was recovered on Tuesday morning and sent it for Sadar hospital for autopsy.”

Three people have been detained for interrogation in this connection, the OC added.

