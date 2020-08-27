Rohingya crisis: Gambia to submit memorandum to ICJ in Oct









Solicitor General and Legal Secretary at Gambia's Ministry of Justice Cherno Marenah has said Gambia will submit the first memorandum in the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Rohingya issue in October.





"We are working extremely hard along with international lawyers," he said.





Marenah mentioned that The Gambia always takes the lead when it comes to humanitarian crises, and they are especially active in the African continent.





He made the remarks while addressing a two-day international Rohingya e-Conference “Connecting Rohingya Diaspora: Highlighting the Global Displacement” that ended on Wednesday night.





The conference was organised on the occasion of the third anniversary of the massive influx of Rohingya into Bangladesh; by ActionAid Bangladesh in association with the Centre for Genocide Studies, Dhaka University and the Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University.





It urged the international community to come forward to ensure justice and accountability for the safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya people in Bangladesh, especially in resolving the Rohingya crisis.





The E-Conference was attended by experts, researchers, academicians, human rights activists and humanitarian workers working on the Rohingya diaspora from 12 countries, including Bangladesh and Myanmar.





Participating states are encouraged to support the steps taken by the ICC/ICJ to ensure justice and accountability for the Rohingya.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen joined the E-Conference as the chief guest while Cherno Marenah as the guest of honour.





Speaking at the event, the Foreign Secretary expressed concerns over the possibility of conflict if the crisis prolongs.





Despite Bangladesh’s willingness to achieve peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya Refugees, Myanmar’s disinterest is proving to be a major obstacle.





He urged the international community to put pressure on Myanmar to achieve peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya refugees.





The Introductory speech was given by Manzoor Hasan OBE, Executive Director, Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), BRAC University.





While the overall perspective of the conference was presented by Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor, International Relations, Dhaka University and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS).





He said the Rohingya issue is not only a bilateral issue between Bangladesh and Myanmar anymore, it has become an international issue.





"There has been a systematic genocide going on in Myanmar for decades. Even though previously the genocide had not gotten proper coverage, the 2017 events have brought it into the limelight”.





Prof Imtiaz urged the International community to unite to achieve the peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya Refugees and reformation of the constitution of Myanmar to ensure the rights of the Rohingya Refugees as Myanmar citizens.





Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir said, “We don’t want the miserable situation of the Rohingyas to prolong. We all know that there was a massive influx of Rohingya Refugees into Bangladesh in 2017. The Rohingya diaspora themselves can play a crucial role in bringing about a change.”





This situation can be resolved by uniting the Rohingya diaspora around the world, she said.





Divided into four panels, the conference was attended by esteemed panelists, including Azeem Ibrahim, director of the Center for Global Policy in Washington DC, KAM Morshed, senior director of BRAC; Nickey Diamond, a human rights specialist at Fortify Rights; and Dr. Wakar Uddin, Director General of the Arakan Rohingya Union of North America and Chairman and Founder of the Burmese Rohingya Association.





Azeem Ibrahim said, “It is not easy for the Rohingya diaspora to go back to their country. Their repatriation is a very complex process. They have been subject to abuse for more than half a century. The Rohingya diaspora have to unite with other minority communities to resolve this issue.”





Dr. Wakar Uddin said to change Myanmar's attitude towards the Rohingya, everyone must come forward, speak in unison and apply pressure at the same time. Only then it will be possible.





On the concluding day of the conference, representatives, teachers and researchers from the Rohingya diaspora in the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, India, Bangladesh and Malaysia presented their presentations and papers.

