Kushtia OC dies from Coronavirus









The Officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station in Kushita district died from coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as SM Arifur Rahman, 42, hailing from Khulna district joined as the sub-inspector of Bangladesh Police in 2006 from where he joined in Khulna range in 2019.





Additional Inspector General (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters Sohel Rana, said Arifur Rahman breathed his last around 10:45 pm while undergoing treatment for covid-19 at CPH.





OC Arifur Rahman has been tested positive for coronavirus on August 14 and was admitted to the 250 bed-General Hospital in Kushtia. Later he was shifted to CPH following deterioration of his condition on that day.





Arifur Rahman joined as OC of Doulatpur Police Station on August 31, 2019.





He left behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives.





The first namaz-e-janaza of Arifur Rahman was held at Kushtia Police Lines around 9 am following health guidelines and he will be buries at his home village in Khulna.





Some 72 policemen have died due to Covid-19 till date.

