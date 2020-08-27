PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated cent percent electrification in 31 upazilas of the country alongside two newly-built power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six transmission lines.





The upazilas which came under cent percent power coverage are: Nabinagar, Sarail and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district, Faridganj and Kachua in Chandpur, Barura and Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhanga and Boalmari in Faridpur district, Sadullapur in Gaibandha district, Jhenaidah Sadar in Jhenaidah district.





Other upazilas brought under cent percent electricity coverage are Manikganj Sadar, Daulatpur, Singair and Shibalaya in Manikganj district, Rajnagar in Molvibazar district, Manda, Dhamoirhat and Sapahar in Naogaon district, Domar in Nilphamari district, Begumganj in Noakhali district, Mirzaganj in Patuakhali district, Rajbari sadar, Pangsha and Baliakandi in Rajbari district, Baghmara in Rajshahi district, Satkhira Sadar in Satkhira district, Zakiganj and Osmaninagar in Sylhet district, Raypura in Narsingdi district and Kalkini in Madaripur district.





The two power plants opened by the premier are: 110 MW power plant of Confidence Power Bogura-1 Ltd and 113 MW power plant of HF Power Ltd, Noakhali.





Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Mohasthangar 132/33KV, Rajshahi (North) 132/33KV, Chauddogram 132/33KV, Bhaluka 132/33KV, Benapole 132/33KV and Shariatpur 132/33KV sub-stations under the National Power Transmission Network Development Project.





Besides, she opened Shyampur 230/132KV sub-station under 400/230/132KV Grid Network Development Project, Sherpur 132/33KV and Kurigram 132/33KV under Enhancement of Capacity of Grid Substation and Transmission Line for Rural Electrification Project, Narail 132/33KV under Rural Electrification Project and Rajendrapur 132/33KV under Rajendrapur 132/33KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Grid Sub-station Construction Project.





The six transmission lines inaugurated by the premier are Patuakhali-(Payra)-Gopalganj 400KV transmission line, Jashor-Benapole 132KV transmission line, Shariatpur-Madaripur 132KV transmission line, Tista-Kurigram 132KV transmission line, Magura-Narail 132KV transmission line and Patuakhali-Payra 230KV transmission line.





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was connected to the function from his ministry office.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while secretaries concerned to the premier were present at the Ganabhaban.





Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed made a presentation titled “Power Sector in Bangladesh: From Bangabandhu to Bangabandhu Daughter” from the ministry on the power sector development that took place in the last 11 years.





Besides, a documentary on power sector development was screened at the function.





A ministry source said the premier earlier opened cent percent electrification in 257 upazilas, and with today’s inauguration, a total of 288 upazilas were brought under cent percent electricity coverage.





“As many as 97 percent people have already been brought under electricity coverage as the country has now a capacity of producing 23,548 MW electricity,” the source added.





