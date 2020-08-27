Nazrul’s 44th death anniversary today









The 44th death anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being observed on Thursday.





Nazrul, revered as Bidrohi Kobi (a rebel poet) for his activism for political and social justice, breathed his last in Dhaka on 12th Bhadro of Bangla calendar year 1383 (August 29, 1976) at the age of 77. He was buried with full state honour beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque.





Nazrul produced a large body of poetry and music with themes that included religious devotion and spiritual rebellion against all sorts of oppression.





Different socio-cultural and political organisations are marking the day with various programmes following health guidelines due to coronavirus pandemic.





Television channels are airing special programmes on Nazrul’s works and life.





Nazrul’s powerful poems inspired people to fight against all kinds of odds and injustice and repression during the colonial rule while his songs and poems were also a great source of inspiration for the freedom fighters during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.





Kazi Nazrul Islam was born on May 24 in 1899 at Churulia village in Asansol subdivision of Burdwan district of West Bengal, India.

Leave Your Comments