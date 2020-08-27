Regent Group chairman Shahed indicted in arms case









A Dhaka court here on Thursday framed charges against Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in an arms case.





Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kaysh





fixed September 10 to start the formal trial with the deposition of witnesses..





On August 19, a tribunal in Dhaka took the charges against Mohammad Shahed into cognizance and fixed August 27 for hearing on charge framing in an arms case.





DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on July 30.





The arm case was filed with Uttara Pashchim Police Station.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on July 15.





Rab members also recovered a firearm and some bullets from his possession.





Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.





The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

