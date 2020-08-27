Closure of educational institutions extended again until Oct 3





The government has again extended the closure of all the educational institutions of the country until October 3 considering the coronavirus situation.





Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed the matter on Thursday.





However, the academic activities in all the madrashas across the country will remain out of the purview of the restriction.





Earlier, on July 29, the government extended the closure of educational institutions until August 31.





On March 16, the government closed all educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

