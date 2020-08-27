Published:  07:09 PM, 27 August 2020

Injured Roy to miss Pakistan T20 series

England batsman Jason Roy will miss the Twenty20 series with Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain.

The 30-year-old Surrey top-order batsman was injured during training for the three-match series, which starts at Old Trafford on Friday.

He had a scan on Wednesday and will remain with the England set-up during his rehabilitation programme.

England also play Australia in three T20s followed by three one-day internationals from 4-16 September.

Roy has scored nine ODI hundreds and 18 fifties in 90 matches - plus five fifties in 35 T20s - but has had a lean run this summer.

After a first-ball dismissal against Ireland last month he made 24 in the first of the three-match ODI series against the same opposition, but only one more run in the remaining two games.

The attacking batsman, who has hit 113 international sixes, scored only 4 and 14 batting in the middle order for Surrey against Hampshire in the Bob Willis Trophy earlier this month.




