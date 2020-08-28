What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahemed posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Discipline is the bridge between goals & achievements!" The photo has already received 28k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best of luck" Nasiruddin Rumi, fb











Popular Bangladeshi television actor Irfan Sajjad sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great!" AF Mohammad, fb











Facebook user Ali Ahmad posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum with a caption "My attitude is based on how you treat me". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Absolutely stunning!" Dipabrata Sur, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Color is descriptive. Monochrome is interpretive" The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Sonia Ahmed, fb



Leave Your Comments