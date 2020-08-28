'Sonali Bank implementing stimulus packages'



Sonali Bank Limited's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ataur Rahman Prodhan said that the bank is working hard to implement the stimulus packages the Prime Minister has announced. 72% of 1620 crore taka allotted for the industrial sector has been allocated, he informed. 1 thousand crore taka has been paid to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, according to the CEO of Sonali Bank Limited.





Ataur Rahman Prodhan made these remarks on Thursday while exchanging views with journalists at a press conference. He stated that classified loans of Sonali Bank Limited have decreased by 1467 crore taka. The officials of all ranks and files of Sonali Bank have been providing unhindered services to clients even under the prevailing circumstances impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus, Ataur Rahman Prodhan further said. He told that nearly 1100 employees of Sonali Bank were infected with Covid 19 out of which 11 have died.





Ataur Rahman Prodhan expressed hope that Sonali Bank Limited would become the best bank in the country by next one year. Till July 2020, Sonali Bank Limited has obtained operational profits of 1120 crore taka which was 467 crore taka during this period last year. Senior officials of Sonali Bank Limited were present in the press conference.

