Afif following McKenzie's tips to hone batting skill

Youngster Afif Hossain is focused on to hone his batting skill more by following the tips given by the former batting coach Neil McKenzie.





Touted as one of the most promising young players of the country Afif discussed with McKenzie through online several times during this pandemic time and got some essential tips.He said he is now working on those advice given by McKenzie as he began the individual training program arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in accordance with standard health protocol.





"I had got enough time to think about my batting during the lockdown period. I have discussed with our former batting coach Neil McKenzie several times online in this time and got some tips as to how I can fix my problems," Afif said here today. "For the time being, as I started by individual training, I am working on the tips given by McKenzie. I am sure, if I can fix those issues, I can perform better."





Afif though made a debut for Bangladesh with a T20 International in 2018, he actually became a regular member in this format from the last year as the team management was more keen to use his batting skill lower down the order.He also handed ODI debut in this year and so far he played one ODI and 12 T20 matches.







The team management however made it clear, Afif would be their go to batsman lower down the order and hence the youngster needs to focus more to hone his batting skill. He was working as per the team management's advice but the outbreak of coronavirus put a stop to this effort for some months. "The lockdown period was really tough," Afif said, adding that he tried to stay fit by following the guidelines of the team management during that period.





"Our coaching staff, trainers had provided some guidelines to work from home. I had tried to follow those guidelines. Besides, we have attended some online meetings with coaching staff and other senior players which boosted us," he remarked.Afif is now happy to be back at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, where he continued his individual training session.





"It's really a good feeling to be back in Mirpur where we had spent most of our time. The practice here is very essential in a bid to hone the skill and stay fit. Hopefully the effort that I am giving now in practice will help me in future," he pointed out.







