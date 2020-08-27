Twitter user solves riddle in 'Batman' teaser





The internet has already solved a riddle posed by The Riddler to Batman in the recently released teaser for the upcoming 'Batman' film. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will be the primary antagonist in the movie. Robert Pattinson plays the iconic superhero. Riddler has apparently killed an important man, and left behind a clue specifically for the 'Batman'. The film's plot will reportedly involve Batman solving a series of murders perpetrated by The Riddler, who is shown to be wearing a mask and googles in the trailer."What does a liar do when he's dead," is the riddle Commissioner James Gordon presents to 'Batman' in the trailer. It is accompanied by a series of symbols. Several 'Batman' fans got cracking on solving the riddle, and a couple of them shared their intense methodology on Twitter. "He lies still," is the solution they came up with.Andrew Lane and Mike Selinker, two fans, shared how they came up with the solution.





