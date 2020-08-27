Big B, AR Rahmanto collaborate for a new song





After recovering from the coronavirus, AmitahBacchan is not only eager to show his acting prowess but his soothing vocals as well. Amitabh will lend his vocals for a new song. However, it's not just Amitabh that has got fans excited. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will compose the song. According to India TV, the song will be featured in upcoming musical film 'AtkanChatkan'. The film tells the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream of being a musician.The protagonist Guddu, will be played by Rahman's protégé Lydian Nadhaswaram. The film will also star SachinChaudhary, YashRane, and TamannaDipak. This is Lydian's Bollywood debut. He wrote on Instagram saying, "Dear all, Humbly Letting you all know that my debut movie in Bollywood as an actor (Child musician) is releasing on September 5th On ZEE5 India. My sincere thanks to AtkanChatkan Movie team and to my beloved Uncle AR Rahman for presenting this movie.



