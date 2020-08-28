Atiqul Islam, the first recognized YouTube expert, top contributor



In this age of information technology, YouTube is the largest online platform for publishing videos. And it is difficult to find an internet user who does not give time through this. It is also a great source of entertainment, news, education, marketing, and income.





YouTube has created a huge trend among the people of the country as well as other countries of the world, and a large scope of income and business is also being created. As a result, the great opportunity to earn a large amount of foreign currency in the country seems to be on hand.





Through YouTube, many skilled and talented young people of the country are presenting their work to the world. They are also working to solve various problems of YouTubers.





Atiqul Islam is such a talented young man. Who is currently the Top Contributor to YouTube and the first YouTube Product Expert in the country to be recognized by YouTube https://productexperts.withgoogle.com/directory/087e05be-060c-4e36-8985-ebc24fe57ca6





Atiqul Islam is working as a senior executive in the online department of a private satellite television channel in addition to his work on YouTube. He is also supporting some international clients in YouTube and digital marketing. He has already worked at NTV (online) and Anupam recording media.





Atiqul was born in Shiddnagor village of Chatmohar police station in the Pabna district. His father's name is Shahjahan Ali, and his mother RashidaParveen. He is the eldest of two brothers. He was interested in computer since childhood. And that interest started in 2011.





About that start of his online career, Atik said, 'Upwork was then called Odesk. I started my freelancing career with Social Media Marketing, and then with Web Design. I used to work part-time in several companies in Australia and Canada. Following this, my income started with the responsive web design with a client in the UK. Then I continued to work regularly.





About his involvement with YouTube, Atiq said, "I started working on YouTube marketing along with web design from 2015. At that time, the demand for YouTube marketing was increasing in the market." I kept working on some good clients.





New updates were added to YouTube, and then I used to keep a regular eye on the YouTube forum. I got used to looking for answers to various questions on the YouTube forum ever since. I liked the answers of the YouTube experts, I was wondering if I could be like them. My strong involvement with YouTube started from there. However, the involvement with YouTube is due to the interest in working with visual content.





Leave Your Comments