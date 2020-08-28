Kaderi to play role of



As one of the achievements of his acting career, talented actor KhalilurRahmanKaderii has got an opportunity to play the role of Captain Mansur Ali in the biopic to be made about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman under the direction of ShyamBenegal.







Meanwhile, he is also trying to play the role of Captain Mansoor Ali. KhalilurRahmanKaderi said, "I will consider the opportunity to work as Captain Mansur Ali as the best achievement of my acting career in the course of my acting career for more than four decades. I am sincerely grateful to those who have chosen me to play this role. I look forward to playing the character because I want to see myself on screen as Captain Mansur Ali."





Meanwhile, the special drama' 'Allarakha' 'by national poet KaziNazrul Islam. Kaderi has played a special role in it. In the meantime, Kaderi has also completed the work of Puja's special drama. ImdadulHaque Khan's new series 'NataiGhuri' has started. It is composed by RezaurRahmanRizvi. He will also start work on two more new serials under the direction of Bashir Ahmed and Ivan Mallick from next month.



