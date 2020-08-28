Singer Zhilik's new song written by Adhora

Zhilik



Singer Zanita Ahmed Zhilik and lyricist-host AdhoraJahan have been working in media from same time. They are well known to each other. But they didn't know they passed SSC examinations in same year. In the beginning of this year, they knew they are in same age.





From that time a good friendship was developed between them.July 30 was the Friendship Day. To mark the day, Adhora wrote a song titled 'Chilekotha' for her friend Zhilik. Zhilik lent her vocal for the song before Eid-ul-Azha. But the song was released after Eid. KD Ujjal arranged music of the song, which has already been released on YouTube channel of Adhora,'Adhora's Creation'.While talking about writing the song Adhora said, "In fact, all of my work has emotional values and there must have a story behind it. There is also a sweet story in the song 'Chilekotha'.







Zhilik is known to me for one decade. I fell in love after hearing a song of Sabina Yasmin titled 'Janina se hridoyekokhonesechhe' in her voice in Channel i's 'Serakontho'. During that time we called each other Apu. Few days ago, we were chatting in the dawn where I invented she is my year-mate. From that time we became friend from colleague. During that time I sent her a song which Zhilik liked. It was really tough work to compose a song within a night. The listeners who heard the song appreciated it. There is two lines poem in the song, which was recited by me."





Zhilik said, "I have cordial gratefulness to my friend Adhora. If I earlier knew she was my year-mate then, I would get more nice songs from her. But now we are friend and 'Chilekotha' is a gift of friendship. After releasing the song, I am getting huge response for it. I give thanks to my friend. I believe next time we will work together."





