Siam, Luipa's 'Gentleman' crosses 70 lakh views



Popular film actor of present time Siam Ahmed was hero of Singer ZiniaZafrinLuipa's song 'Gentleman'. 'Gentleman' got most popularity among her rendered songs. This was released on the occasion of PahelaBoishakh in 2018. Basically lyric, music composition, Luipa's rendering style and her performance with Siam made the song popular during that time.





Till now 70 lakh viewers enjoyed the song. Luipa is very much excited in this regard. While talking in this regard Luipa said, "Basically I render song for the music-lovers. When they like the song my effort becomes successful. I am getting positive response for the song 'Gentleman'. I give thanks to Siam to perform with me in the music video of the song because Siam worked in the music video during that time. He was very much engaged with his film's works. But he gave time for the song."





The lyric of song 'Gentleman' was written by PriyoChatterjee and its music was composed by Akash Sen. SoumitraGhoshEmon made its music video.

