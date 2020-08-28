Few film artistes are now all set to start shooting



The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every sector, including the entertainment industry, across the world. The pandemic has also hit the film industry of our country.







Our theatres have remained closed since the corona outbreak and there has been no shooting of the films during the period. Film artistes are now all set to start shooting, as several projects have been announced.





The film actors, however, have kept themselves busy with multiple projects, including short film, web series and music videos, during the corona situation. Now, they are waiting to get back to the shooting sets.





Arifin Shuvoo: National Film Award winning actor ArifinShuvoo said, "I'll return to shooting for the big screen in November. Now I'm working on some scripts for my upcoming films. I'm also planning to work on a web series for an international OTT platform.""I've completed all my previous projects before lockdown. My movie 'Mission Extreme' awaiting release," added Shuvo, who has been selected for the role of 'Bangabandhu' in the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman.







Bidya Sinha Mim: National Award winning actress BidyaSinhaMim is all set to start shooting in September. Mim said, "Hopefully, I will be back to work in September as the situation is getting normal. Now I'm reading several scripts for next projects. I have some offers for web series too. I'm thinking about this. I am also making content for my YouTube channel." "I'll request everyone to maintain proper health guidelines while shooting," she added. Mim-acted latest movie 'Poran' will be released in theatre this year. Now, the movie remains stuck due to corona situation.

Bappy Chowdhury: Popular film actor BappyChowdhury has started shooting for the big screen. He took part in the shooting for the movie 'A Journey with You' directed by ShoikatNasir on August 11. After working four consecutive days, the actor is waiting for new schedule. On May 27 and 28, Bappy also stood before camera for the movie 'Covid-19 in Bangladesh' directed by Ohiduzzaman Diamond. But due to the corona pandemic, the film shoot was postponed. Bappy's shooting for his unfinished films 'PremerBadhon' by Gazi Jahangir and 'Dhaka 2024' by DiponkarDipon will begin soon.On the other hand, his films 'Shoshur Bari Jindabad-2' by DebashishBishwas and 'Secret Agent' by ShafiUddinShafi are awaiting release.







Ziaul Roshan: Another popular actor ZiaulRoshan, is waiting for return to the shooting set. "If everything goes well, I'll begin shooting for the movie 'Ostad' directed by SaifChandan from September 15. I'll continue shooting for the move till September 25 and then will resume shooting for 'Operation Sundarban' by DiponkarDipon," Roshan said.Besides, shooting of his movies 'Psycho' and 'Unmad' has almost been done. In the meantime, the actor has signed for the movie 'Ashirbad'.





Puja Cherry Roy: The popular film actress at this time, Puja Cherry Roy, will also return to shooting set soon.Recently, Puja has signed a government-financed film, 'Hridita' directed by Ispahani-ArifJahan. 'Dhaka Attack' actor ABM Sumon will be seen acting opposite her in the movie. The film is an adaptation of the story 'Hridita' by AnisulHoque. According to Puja, the shooting of 'Hridita' will begin in October.





In the meantime, Puja has completed the shooting of the film 'Jin' while the shooting of 'Shaan' and 'Psycho' has almost been completed.





Symon Sadik: National Film Award winning actor SymonSadik is also waiting for new schedule. The actor said, "Coronavirus has changed our life style. Right now, there is no schedule for shooting in my hand. Talks on several new movies are going on. You soon get good news. I'm waiting for that."



