BD wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize People's Choice Award

Bangladesh has won the People's Choice Award for naturally produced poly glutamic acid along with moringa Stockholm Junior Water Prize.







The announcement was made at the final phase of the 'Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2020', which virtually took place on Tuesday, in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.





Bangladesh team won the People's Choice Award with the highest number of votes. This year's champions are Japan and Diploma of Excellence winner USA.







Delegations from 29 countries across the world submitted their ideas for this year's competition. Among these ideas from the best 12 teams, including Bangladesh, were selected for the final round. Aditya Kumar Chowdhury and Iftekhar Khaled represented Bangladesh in the competition to victory. Both are students of Mastermind English Medium School.





Aditya and Iftekhar's project was 'Power solution by mixing Moringa oleifera for water purification,' and with this, it's possible to reduce water contamination and bacteria at a very low cost.





With an aim to inspire youth and to engage them in water and environmental issues, the Junior Water Prize competition held every year in August in Stockholm, Sweden, on World Water Week.





