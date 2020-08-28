AL pays homage to Kazi Nazrul on his death anniversary



Ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday paid tributes to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at his grave on Dhaka University (DU) campus in the morning, marking the poet's 44th death anniversary.





AL leaders led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed the wreaths at the grave of poet Nazrul on DU central Mosque premises, said a press release, reports BSS.





After paying homage to the national poet, they also offered Fateha and joined a doa mahfil there.





AL Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur were present on the occasion, among others.





Besides, presidents and secretaries of Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League and other associate bodies also paid homage to the national poet, maintaining social distancing.





On August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, Kazi Nazrul breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in the city.





Leave Your Comments