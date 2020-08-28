A huge castle amidst modern duplex structures

United World College in Montezuma





United World College, the name itself gives off an aura of prestige, sublimity, and status of soaring magnitude. "UWC makes education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future"; this motto of the school is quite self-explanatory. It proclaims how students from around the world, from a variety of ethnicities, religion, nation, and caste come under one roof. No matter they are from India or Pakistan, Iran or the USA, Yemen or Syria, no matter how politically their countries are conflicted and no matter if they belong to the richest families or are from war-stricken areas, everyone is treated equally.







That's the thing about UWC, it teaches you values you will never forget, it teaches you compassion and love for everyone, and most of all it teaches you to judge a person on his/her actions and not by the actions of its nation.





UWC has 18 colleges in 18 different nations. Each is defined by the unique cultures of the countries. UWC was founded by a German educationist Kurt Hahn after World War II, in 1962 to be precise, with the idea of bringing teenagers from all over the world and teaching them about peace and sustainability to invalidate the idea of future world wars because students at this age are the future of the next generation world.







The selection process for United World College consists of three major parts. The students are asked to provide their last four years of a transcript from previous schools with certificates of extracurricular achievements. The next step is a vis-à-vis interview with the top educationalists of their respected countries where your IQ along with your speaking abilities is scrutinized. The next and last step is several group activities where all applicants are put together with specific assignments.







Here your leadership qualities along with your diplomatic skills are monitored. I was fortunate enough to have earned the opportunity of studying in this prestigious college, but along with a few of my Bengali classmates who were selected, I had to go through one extra step of talking to the principal of UWC Atlantic College, Mr. Peter Howe over Skype. It was like a second interview for us and this was unique for only our country as Bangladesh has had a negative reputation over the years (let's just say a few of them got expelled).





After all of this process, one gets to study in this college. You will study the International Baccalaureate Diploma taking a two years’ course. Six subjects can be selected; three higher levels and three standard levels. The higher level class takes place for 70 minutes with a bigger syllabus than the standard level classes which takes place for 50 minutes.





Soon came August, the month I had to leave my home country for a foreign nation: Wales, United Kingdom. Sadness struck me well, although I had been exuberant throughout the whole year about standing on my own feet and learning how to lead life independently. I was so thrilled that I forgot how dependent I was in the first place. It became very hard for me to accept that I had to leave behind a life that I had built up for 17 years. How could I lead a life without my mother, my father? How could I spend a whole of two years on my own in a land unknown; thoughts like these started haunting me each day? The feeling is mutual among most of the students as this is nothing but a brand new experience. But with time this feeling gets in the shadow of exhilaration, thrill, passion and dedication.





Entering the school was nothing but a dream. A huge castle covered around with modern duplex buildings. Trees of all sorts making the area iridescent, cold winds always blowing past making your skin benumbed, and not far by you can hear waves crashing. The welcome for the first years is nothing but warm, full of excitement, and endearing. About a hundred-second years standing outside your bus chanting, shouting, and singing.







One by one you get called out of the bus and one of the second years from your house welcome you and take you to your room while carrying your suitcase. All my second-guessing and fear ceased to exist. I was assigned to house Pentti Kouri (PK) which was one of the newest buildings'. Sunley, PK, Morgannwg, Gwynedd, Whitaker, Powys, and Tice are names of all the houses on the campus which surround the St Donat's Castle.





As I entered the house it felt quite homely with a huge kitchen, a drawing room with lots of sofas, a humungous common toilet and shower room, a study room, and 6 bedrooms. Each room has 4 beds each with a wardrobe and a small dressing table.







The second floor was for the girls and the bottom floor for the boys. Just attached to our house was the house of our house parent, Victoria Bailey, or as we call her Vicky. Each house has one or two house parents depending on the number of students But our house had the best house parent hands down. She lives with her 9-year-old daughter Fiona and her husband Mike, who works locally repairing and displaying vintage aircraft.







Whenever we have any sorts of problems we first run to her and she is always available for help. Moreover, each student along with a few others receives a tutor who overlooks the academics and helps you in your academic life. In my case, Almudena, whom we call Almu, serves the purpose. She too is a blessing to us as we couldn't have gone through all of these without her.





The writer is studying International Baccalaureate Diploma at UWC Atlantic, Wales, UK.



Leave Your Comments