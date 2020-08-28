In the company of ancestors





I spend time reading and writing in my village home. My village, if you must know, is called Noagaon. Located in Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj district, it is a small hamlet, in that proper sense of the meaning, but one that has been vibrant for generations together. It is here that I read and write when with my siblings and their children I go on weekend visits to what is surely one of the most tranquil places on earth. More importantly, I have been trying to lose myself in the rural ambience, indeed feel the essence of the tradition I spring from.







In the company of my family and alone, I take walks along the paths where my ancestors used to walk --- to the village school, to the local haat, to relatives’ homes --- as the generations before them had done. No, I have not had my education in my village, in the way that my parents and their siblings and their parents had. But there is that point about roots, the roots that clutch, as TS Eliot would have said. On the spot where I write this essay, there used to be a thatched hut in which my grandfather spent long years, prayed all day and kept watch on the mud path outside for passersby to call over and speak to them of God and faith.







The mud path is long gone and what we have now is a metalled road along which vehicles ply. Long decades ago, alighting from a rickety bus at Purinda, my father and I took a long, tortuous walk, through the fields of rice and jute, through high-grown grass, to Noagaon. No roads existed at the time. The only mode of travel from Purinda to Noagaon and beyond was the boat, but that was in the monsoon season or, more specifically, when floods ravaged the land.







I have heard of a severe flood in the 1940s when my grandfather and my grandmother --- my dada and dadi --- were compelled to have their beds, chowkis as we know them in local parlance, piled one on top of another as the waters filled their little huts. It was not merely the waters which created that condition. The fear of snakes lurking around them was another.





These visits to my village are, in a very broad sense, a search for heritage, a need to identify with the ancestors who now lie in the ubiquity of graves in Noagaon. My dada died in June 1975, at the ripe old age of a hundred and thirteen years. We could not bury him in the family cemetery because it was the season of floods and all the graves and all the bones of my ancestors had gone under water. His grave is by the pond, which pond was dug by his father when he realized that the new bride of his son should be showering and bathing and washing on her own property.







I have been walking around the pond, recalling the many dips I took there, every time my parents brought us home from distant Quetta on holiday, with my cousins Rasek and Alamgir dada. Both these cousins of mine today are dead, sleeping for all time in their graves. They died before their time. I have recalled my dadi disappearing in the pond, for long minutes, before re-emerging with a splash, as I, two and a half years old, sat waiting for her, her white saree in my lap, under the old tamarind tree.





And speaking of roots, I have been pointing out to my cousins, those who were too young to remember the times we lived through in the 1960s and 1970s, the spot where a huge ‘jaam’ tree, or jaamgachh, used to be. In 1968, as a soft breeze sang through its leaves on a moonlit February night, all of us cousins and nephews sat under the tree swapping stories of the clan and anecdotes we had separately gathered in our passage through life up to that point. Almost an entire night was spent in the comforting presence of that jaamgachh. The jaamgachh was brought down by a huge storm sometime in the 1970s. The void has not been filled.





I have missed that jaamgachh. I have missed my nephew Haider, who was of my age, and his brother Muktadir, both of whom were there on that moonlit night and both of whom are now dead. On that night, my cousin Makhan dada regaled us with tales of people he had come across in life. We were all there --- Kaiser dada, Alamgir dada, Rasek, Mahmud --- a happy league of cousins. Makhan dada is yet around, thankfully. As I walk through the family homestead, I remember the very young Odud, another of my cousins, learning his school lessons loudly, something we could hear from our hut nearby. My cousin Nazneen (Nazni Apa as we knew her), now dead, got married in this homestead in the late 1960s.







In my mid-sixties, I have not forgotten the bridal gate that my cousins, especially Kaiser dada, erected before the clan homestead. It was a simple gate made of two banana trees placed on either side, with date leaves joining them at the top. On the date leaves was pinned a white sheet of paper, with the word ‘Well-come’ written on it. I pointed out the mistake in the spelling to Kaiser dada. He looked worried, but soon broke into a beaming smile and told me no one would notice it. And so the marriage went ahead. Nazni Apa, in the manner of a new bride, wept copiously on leaving home with her husband.





In the village, you have a sense that you are in the company of your ancestors. At the family cemetery, I stand before the graves of my parents, both of whom struggled all their lives together to give their children a decent education, and I speak to them in a language that they might understand. If death is a release of the soul from the body, if there is life beyond the corporeal, it is just possible that the dead hear us, that they understand the feelings of loss which rise in us at their absence, that they wait for us to join them.





As the placid afternoon descends into evening, as the gathering mist of winter casts its cold, soft texture over my village and beyond it, I wait for the stars to light up the sky. In the rural ambience, the stars hang low. Tonight, though, the skies promise a night of fleecy clouds rushing past the moon.







They will perhaps not let starlight pierce the night. As a soft breeze rushes by, I remember the monsoon afternoon beside the pond when a very young Rashed Kaka taught me how to catch the fish, flowing in with the floodwaters, with a gamchha all those years ago. My thoughts go back to Fazlu Kaka, Noazesh Kaka and Nawsha Kaka, to my aunts, to the old days of gaiety and laughter. The night deepens in Noagaon.





I wait. And I hear the voices of my ancestors in the courtyard of our ancient homestead. My father, me in tow, approaches the homestead in a drizzle and, yet many paces away, calls out, ‘Maa!’ My dadi knows her son has come home. She rushes out, gathers him to her bosom, her whole being convulsed in indescribable happiness. That image has stayed with me.





I go back in time --- to the times that have been and will never be again, to the sunset that will not return to the dawn that preceded it.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age.

