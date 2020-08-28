Bangladesh on the verge of introducing AI and robotic education





The whole world is reeling from the coronavirus, but the application and development of technology has not been stopped. Medical science, microbiology and pharmacology have the pioneering roles in tackling epidemics, however, information technology is playing a very helpful role in the application of each of them. The increasing use of information technology and the business growth of this sector than other sectors during the period of pandemic indicate that this technology is advancing every day. Among others, education activities have come to a standstill due to compliance with health rules, but it does not stop completely. In particular, AI and robotics technology continue to contribute in many ways.





With the development of new theories and new technologies such as communication, data collection and organization, algorithms, machine learning, mobile Internet, big data, supercomputing, sensor networks, brain science, IoT, machine-to-machine communication and the strong demand for economic and social development, AI technology is applied in various fields. AI has become an important driving force for leading the development of science and technology, especially at the verge of implementing the Industrial Revolution 4.0.





AI, as one of the most cutting-edge technologies in the 21st century, is a basic technology with significant industrial spillover effects. It can promote changes and leapfrog development in many fields, and it can have a major disruptive impact on traditional industries. No matter human beings, enterprises or industries will face the impact of intelligent reconstruction. AI will empower the fields of medical care, education, retail, agriculture, automobile, finance, public security, industrial manufacturing, national defense etc., and create new formats and business models. It will trigger profound changes in the industrial structure and meanwhile, AI can also drive the leap-forward development of emerging industries such as industrial & business robots, unmanned cars and aircraft, and become a new round of engineering revolution.





In order to occupy the highest point of artificial intelligence technology, we must attach importance to the principle of rejuvenating the country with science & education and develop a comprehensive AI education. However, the best carrier of AI education is robot education, which combines interdisciplinary knowledge and skills such as computer programming training, robot software, hardware knowledge, AI theory learning and application exploration. It is the effective way to train future AI talents.





The 2017 Horizon Report believes that AI will have an important impact on the development of basic education in the next five years.AI will have a revolutionary impact on education and will provide room for development for a wider range of cross-border cooperation between education and industry.The integration and application of AI in the process of teaching and learning, education management and education services can promote the implementation of educational information into a new stage.





To ensure the competitiveness of talents in the era of artificial intelligence, countries have also introduced strategies for AI talent training, supporting and promoting related education projects.In 2016, the White House promoted the establishment of the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Sub-Committee (MLAI), which defined the strategic position of artificial intelligence in the development of the United States. Meanwhile, it also encouraged university laboratories and giant enterprises to enter the R&D system and cultivate excellent theoretical disciplinesand R&D institutions. In 2017, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology released the "New Stage of Study Guidance Essentials", pointing out that 2020-2021 Japanese primary and secondary schools need to provide computer programming courses to train future AI talents.





In 2018, the Ministry of Education of China issued a notice on the "Innovative Action Plan for Artificial Intelligence in Colleges and Universities": guiding higher education institutions to continuously improve their technological innovation, talent cultivation and international cooperation and exchange in the field of artificial intelligence, and provide strategic support for the development of China's new generation of artificial intelligence. In 2019, US President Trump officially signed the executive order "America AI Initiative", which developed AI as a priority industry in the United States. The US government will give corresponding assistance and support, including expanding the authority of relevant researchers to use government data.





In the context of Bangladesh, 'Digital Bangladesh' under the ‘Vision 2021’ is no longer a dream, it is now daylight true. The rays of light coming out of this world-thrilling program has brightened the country today. The 'Digital Bangladesh' program has been implemented in hare speed, the result of which, every people of the country is enjoying now. In fact, while implementing the echo-chanting ‘Digital Bangladesh’ program, the nation-wide ICT infrastructure such as optical fiber connectivity, Tele-density, internet connectivity, thousands of digital centers & digital classrooms across the country, transport communication and generation & consumption of electricity have been developed tremendously.





Noteworthy, by implementing the 'Digital Bangladesh' program in the direction of technological development, we are now positioned in the 'Omni Presence', in other words, the 'Ubiquitous Computing' environment, meaning that many processes are being conducted automatically even without our own knowledge and we are technologically induced for 24X7.On the other hand, by dint of powerful borderless internet communication and cloud computing, AI is being used as a personal auxiliary features of smartphones, laptops or computer chabot is automatically replying, remote controlled device is measuring body temperature and wearing face mask and program controlled robots are aiding to resolve solutions.





Apart from most advanced countries, in the meanwhile, countries surrounding us such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam & Singapore have introduced AI and Robotics curriculum in their education systems. AI and robotics education are also knocking at our doors, however, something in a gentle rhythm. Despite some training activities are being carried out by private entities, AI and robotic education system has not been introduced officially in public education system yet. However, there is much conducive environment prevailing in launching the 'AI and Robotic Education’ in Bangladesh. Most importantly, the introduction of AI and Robotic Education’ in Bangladesh is now the demand ofthe era for joining the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'.





