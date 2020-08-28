



Conversion into businessman from service holder is not an easy job. Because it is not easy to get rid of clerical mind set established in the minds of service holders especially in Indian Subcontinent since British period which we still entertain as inheritance. If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you have to know how to loose through doing business first. The ambition to become millionaire at just a single stroke of luck is the main impediment for opening up businesses. Many will say that without adequate capital it is not possible to start businesses. Bangladesh knows of manyentrepreneurs who started with selling view cards and posters in 1980s and subsequentlyclimbed up with a big market reputation of market leader in this specific sector.



The success story of a simple plastic ball pen that defeated fountain pens in Bangladesh in 1980s is known to all. Business is all about innovation. There are many businessmen in Dhaka who do not have even their own factories and they procure goods from others and sell it under their own brand name.On our daily way to office path we have seen many groceries that later turned into super shops by dint of business while we remain satisfied with simple white collar jobs. Many bankers boast of converting small businessmen into business tycoon not only by giving bank loans but also with proper business guidance.







When many such bankers , after retirement, try to turn into businessmen they fail. Because by the time he retires, he has already wasted all his energies on others organizations for a fixed amount of money as salary. When our nation has proud example of ointment sellers becoming industrialists, most middle class people struggle even with their professional degrees like ICMA, CFA, CA to get a position in their office with high salary.Fortune favors the brave and Bangladesh have many brave people to invest in share market. But here also our lack of long term vision cause us stumble again and again. Everyone wants to become millionaire through any short cut and many choose share market for this. Many such heroes ended up committing suicide loosing even their last capital in share market.Its not business zeal but greed for quick profit that make people penniless in share market.



With a view to get involved as partner in others business many engaged in MLM meaning multi level marketing. But when people invest without scrutiny, they meet with cheating. When you will invest in some business without judging their accountability, you are bound to fail. Such was the case of many MLM investment where money was just siphoned off. Many such MLM or Multi Level Marketing organizations used VIPs and CIPS to befool people into investment. If you go by faces of VIPs and CIPs without becoming sure of the future of any company you should rather blame yourselves. Many such people gave wrong message to the society by saying "business is not safe for middle class people".



Many people invest on housing projects watching television advertisements or TVCs. Question is that can you blame any private television for broadcasting such TVCs once you get cheated by investing on fake business projects? Not at all. Television is run on TVCs income which has nothing to do with authentic information but your stupidity not to consult a lawyer or to not make inquiry in land office before project land purchase is to be blamed. So, entrepreneurship dies before it ever starts in such case of fraudulence.





The famous brand KFC was once opened by a retired service holder. Many commented that he was too old to open a business in such age, but he not only opened a business namely KFC but made it globally famous. So, age does not matter in commencing business and those who give lame excuse of age do it either to buy government savings certificate or fixed deposit in banks to have a safe and fixed income.



There is a rumor that under the banner of female entrepreneurship many husbands take and utilize loans of scheduled banks in the name of their wives. This may be partially true, but we cannot deny the contribution of many house wives who started boutique shops or a small fashionable garment sale in their garage or in a left-over room of their houses close to streets. Many such women may have started business as ultimate destiny but the same destiny consequently turned into fortune for them.Someone humorously said "If you do not loose your job, you cannot be a businessman".







This has been proved true for many who lost jobs as type writers in 1990s when computer occupied offices with skilled young people to operate them. Many of those unskilled type writers had to start business as last option who ended up rather successful. Now they recruit people in their own factories. From mere clerk many of them became owners. Again, there are many directors in large group of industries in Bangladesh who cannot even put up their signatures on paper but still became owner of a group consisting of more than twenty business concerns.



MBA degree was introduced to make entrepreneurs and businessmen in Bangladesh. Now, MBA becomes almost compulsory to become service holder. Sons and daughters of only rich businessmen were supposed to obtain MBA degree to learn how to run their family businesses in future. But MBA in countries like Bangladesh failed to produce a true entrepreneur. However, poets cannot be made with training. You cannot make a Shakespeare or Rabindronath Tagore or a Nazrul with formal training. Same with business where iconic businessmen are all born as brain child or born genius.Many young people of Bangladesh picked up the idea of Starbucks Coffee shops and brought different franchise into Bangladesh.







As Starbucks coffee is sold in more than one shops in the same area of USA and Europe to occupy customers eye range as much as possible, franchises like CP, Five Star have been found in dozens in same area in cities like Dhaka.Many educated people prefer running a pharmacy business over groceries. But young generations are giving preference on digital platforms as an easy way to develop entrepreneurship. This is how Pathao and many other businesses flourished from mere startups. Food and other non-food items delivery through online have opened up avenues for easy entrepreneurship. If you can buy second hand cars then why cant you sell other second hand items in local market?



Many of us have huge landed property in villages. But leaving them behind we came to cities to serve in others businesses as clerk. On the other hand, many businesses buy such neglected lands in villages in nominal price and start dairy or poultry firm there. Later they sell their dairy and poultry food which we buy at premium price only to see the magic of capitalist formation of society where our foods are being sold to ourselves and fate make us buyers than lucky sellers. Now think.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd





