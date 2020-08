Md Salahuddin Chowdhury, additional secretary to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, have been appointed as the new chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC).







Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Thursday in this regard. Muhammad Ahsanul Jabbar, who was performing duties as chairman (additional secretary) of the BFIDC, was made the director general (DG) of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) on July 30.

Leave Your Comments