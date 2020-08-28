India for restoring air connectivity with Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das called on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali at his secretariat office on Thursday. -Agency



Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das has placed a proposal to civil aviation ministry for initiating air bubble between Bangladesh and India.





She made the proposal at a meeting with State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali at his secretariat office. Mahbub Ali welcomed the initiative of restoring flight operation between the two nations through air bubble. The state minister also suggested for holding meetings between the civil aviation authorities of both the nations to set modalities and regulations of air bubble so that the people of Bangladesh and India can get the highest benefit out of the air connectivity.





As per the air bubble mechanism, air connectivity will be restored only between Bangladesh and India where no third country will be involved that means the airlines will not take any transit passengers. M Mahbub Ali also observed that Bangladesh and India can help each other to recover the losses of the tourism sectors due to the pandemic.





Indian external affairs secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in his recent Dhaka tour placed the idea of air travel bubble to Bangladesh.





At the foreign secretary level meeting on August 19 in Dhaka, both the sides agreed to introduce the mechanism during this pandemic situation for allowing treatment aspirants and businessmen to travel between the two nations. India has already introduced such air bubble with France, Germany the UAE and the Maldives.





Leave Your Comments