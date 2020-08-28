Water level in Ganges basin starts receding

The Covid-19 is still indomitable in Bangladesh killing dozens and infecting hundreds of people daily. But, many people are yet to be careful about health guidelines. The photo was taken from capital's Jurain-Kadamtuli area. -AA



The water level in many rivers in the Ganges basin marked a falling trend on Thursday morning after remaining steady for the previous couple of days due to decline in onrush of flood water from upstream in the past 24 hours.





Bangladesh Water Development Board- BWDB recorded falling and steady trends in many rivers, including Modananda, Ganges, Padma and some of the downstream rivers and tributaries of the Ganges basin yesterday.







The water level of the Ganges River recorded steady at Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points, while went up by seven centimeter (cm) at Talbaria and receded by three cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj afresh at 9 am on Thursday. But the Ganges River was flowing 168 cm, 183 cm, 109 cm and 70 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points.





The water level of the Padma River came down by one cm further at Goalundo point, and the river was flowing 12 cm above the danger level at the point in the morning.





The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre- FFWC said, of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin yesterday, water levels receded at 16 points, while increased at 10 points and remained stable at four points. However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 27 points, while above the danger levels at three points.





The Korotoa River water level came down by one cm and 10 cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 264 cm and 368 cm below the danger mark at the two points respectively in the morning.





Besides, a falling trend of water levels at the three points of the Jamuna River has been continuing for the last couple of days. The water level receded by 12 cm at Sariakandi point in Bogura, 10 cm at Kazipur point in Sirajganj and 11 cm at Sirajgonj point in the morning.





The FFWC also said, the Jamuna River was flowing 46 cm, 41 cm and 50 cm below the danger level at Sariakandi, Kazipur and at Sirajganj points respectively. The Gur River was flowing 37 cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with two cm falling further, while the Atrai River was flowing 14 cm below the danger mark at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with eight cm falling further in the morning.





Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels declined at 12 points while increased at one point and remained steady at three points.





However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at all the 16 points on Thursday morning. Major rivers of the country are in a falling trend and it may continue in the next 72 hours.







Leave Your Comments