A prisoner for 4,682 days



In his lifetime, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman often quipped that prison was his second home. The manner in which he often found himself in prison, the innumerable times when he was carted off to jail by successive Pakistani governments, are today the stuff of legend.







Bangabandhu's political experience in Pakistan was essentially a litany of the times he spent behind bars for his political beliefs. His career in prison began in 1948 when as a young politician he was carted off to jail. Following the dismissal of the Jukto Front government in East Bengal in 1954, he was arrested at Dhaka's Tejgaon airport on his arrival from Karachi. It would be the beginning of a protracted tale of suffering for him, especially with the imposition of martial law in Pakistan in October 1958. A few days after Iskandar Mirza and Ayub Khan rescinded civil liberties, abrogated the constitution and outlawed political parties, Bangabandhu was taken into custody. Not until fourteen months later, in 1961, through a directive of the higher judiciary, would he be released.





Nearly the entirety of the Ayub regime in Pakistan was spent in keeping Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in prison. It was particularly with the advent of Abdul Monem Khan, an unabashed Ayub loyalist appointed governor of East Pakistan by the regime, that Mujib's prison ordeals took on graver dimensions. He was arrested after nearly every public rally he addressed anywhere in the province. And every time he was placed under arrest, his lawyers moved the court and obtained bail for him. But just as one thought he was free, the authorities clamped a fresh new order of arrest on him. Physically it was taxing for Mujib, who was compelled to travel to the towns where the arrest notices had been served on him in order to seek bail.





Few were the years that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman spent in freedom with his family in Dhanmondi. His family always had a suitcase packed with his clothes ready in the event the police came with a fresh order of arrest for him. Governor Monem Khan went on record with his declaration that as long as he was in charge of East Pakistan, Mujib would not see the light of day. The future founder of Bangladesh was persecuted by Ayub Khan under the Elective Bodies' Disqualification Ordinance (EBDO).







He was arrested in 1962 at about the same time that his political mentor Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was taken under detention by the Ayub martial law regime. Mujib spent a good length of time in 1963 in jail. In 1964, as he campaigned for Fatima Jinnah in the run-up to presidential elections called by the regime, he was arrested again, to be released after the voting in January 1965.





Bangabandhu was arrested under the Defence of Pakistan Rules (DPR) on 8 May 1966. In December 1967, the Pakistan government revealed a conspiracy by a group of Bengali officers in the country's armed forces to bring about the separation of East Pakistan from the rest of the country. The next month, January 1968, it was announced that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been part of the conspiracy. He was freed on 22 February 1969.



Bangabandhu was arrested in the early hours of 26 March 1971, kept confined at Adamjee Cantonment College for a few days before being flown to West Pakistan. He was placed in solitary confinement in Mianwali jail in the Punjab, with no access to newspapers, radio and television. In August, he was placed on trial and in November 1971 was sentenced to death by a military tribunal.





On 22 December 1971, Bangabandhu was freed from solitary confinement and placed under house arrest at a guest house outside Rawalpindi. Freed in early January 1972, following Bangladesh's liberation nearly a month earlier, the Father of the Nation arrived in London on the cold morning of 8 January. Two days later, on 10 January, he flew home to a free, liberated Bangladesh.







He had, throughout his political career, spent 4,682 days in prison. Following the liberation of Bangladesh, he would live for 1,314 days before renegade soldiers of the Bangladesh army would assassinate him and most of his family. ***





