'Huge scope to relocate foreign industries in Bangladesh'



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said after the coronavirus situation, there is an opportunity to relocate foreign industries in Bangladesh.





"To take advantage from the opportunity, one-stop service for foreign investors as well as other rules and regulations need to be simplified," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting for reviewing the implementation progress of the different projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal 2020-21 at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Industries Minister Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the function as the special guest while Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam presided over it.





Humayun said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's wise decision and foresight in tackling the huge labor force, huge domestic market and coronavirus situation in Bangladesh has boosted the confidence of the people at the grassroots level as well as boosted economic activities and industrial production activities.





He mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved successfully the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and will also be successful in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.





Kamal Mojumder said in order to increase the sugar production of sugar mills, an initiative will be taken to bring Bangladesh Sugarcane Research Institute (BSRI) under the Ministry of Industries with a view to creating improved varieties of sugarcane.





He suggested forming an audit team to check the economic condition of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC).







