Japan keen to invest more in Bangladesh



Japan has expressed its keenness to invest more in Bangladesh considering the ongoing favorable investment friendly environment in the country.





A delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by its Chief Representative Hayakawa Yuho, today expressed the keenness while paying a courtesy call on Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam at secretariat in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.







During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to bilateral interests including different ongoing projects under the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry.





In his speech, Tajul Islam said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established very friendly relations with Japan soon after the independence of the country.





After the martyrdom of the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, has taken that relationship to a new height under her dynamic leadership, he added.









